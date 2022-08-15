The 50 Best Albums of 1982

Looking back at 1982 in music, the headline is obvious: Thriller Sells A Bajillion Copies, Becomes World’s Biggest Album. But is it the year’s best album?

Funny enough, Michael Jackson‘s sixth LP hardly even affected the charts that year — it snuck out in late November, just as Men at Work’s 1981 blockbuster, Business as Usual, began its commercial stranglehold in the U.S. Only one record on our list, Fleetwood Mac‘s chart-targeted Tusk follow-up, Mirage, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Doesn’t it seem weird, looking back, that Prince‘s 1999 peaked at No. 9?)

Lots of fascinating shit was happening in 1982, and you didn’t always find it on the radio. On our list, we included everything from early hip-hop (Grandmaster Flash) to horror-punk (Misfits) to lo-fi synth-pop (Solid Space). Revisit some decades-old classics and discover a few that slipped through the cracks. – Ryan Reed

50. Y Pants – Beat It Down

Y Pants is a band that sounds like they should be playing in a gallery — which could be an insult, but in their case, it’s not. The New York City no-wave trio comprised the photographers, filmmakers, and visual artists Barbara Ess, Gail Vachon, and Verge Piersol, who started the band with toy instruments, including a Mickey Mouse drum kit and a mini-piano they found trashed on the sidewalk. Despite their stark, minimalist sound, the trio sculpted songs that radiate curiosity and a sense of earnest exploration. They disbanded shortly after the release of their sole full-length, Beat It Down, but the brief discography they left behind sounds like more than an aborted attempt at musicality. Rather, Y Pants is its own fully realized art project. – Annie Fell

49. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five – The Message

Before Run-D.M.C. joined forces with Aerosmith, before the Beastie Boys fought for your right to party, and before Eric B. met Rakim, there was Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: spinning records in the Bronx, becoming legendary at New York clubs, and bringing a social conscience to hip-hop. The title track is the main attraction here — a rousing call-to-arms addressing inner-city decay, the song proved that rap could be a vehicle for more than just braggadocio. But The Message is an eclectic debut, also offering the proto-Daft Punk robot classic “Scorpio,” the “Genius of Love”-sampling “It’s Nasty,” and a schmaltzy Stevie Wonder tribute. Along with Sugarhill Gang’s self-titled and eventually Run-D.M.C.’s debut, The Message was one of the crucial early LPs proving that hip-hop was no passing fad. – Zach Schonfeld

48. Klymaxx – Girls Will Be Girls