King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Cancel European Tour as Frontman Battles Crohn’s

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have canceled the remaining 13 dates on their summer European tour so frontman Stu Mackenzie can return to Australia for treatment in his battle with Crohn’s Disease. The artist went public with the news tonight (Aug. 5) following the band’s performance in Prague.



“For the past decade or so, I’ve dealt with Crohn’s Disease the best I can,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram. “It’s a miracle we haven’t canceled any shows in the past. But right now, my health is in really bad shape and I need to get home for some urgent treatment. I’ve always kept my struggles with Crohn’s private. I guess I didn’t want to be defined by it. And maybe I’m not defined by it, but I’m certainly dictated by it.”



He continued, “Its looming threat has shaped almost every major decision in my adult life. I think about it and plan for it and around it every day. I know a lot of people deal with chronic illnesses. I’m sorry. It fucking sucks. Sorry to everybody who bought tickets, to everyone who helped make the shows happen, our crew, our management and agents. We’ll reschedule the shows that can be rescheduled and there will be full refunds available for all the headline shows from your point of purchase on Monday. Being able to travel the world and play live music for people every night is such a privilege and I’m so grateful for the shows we were able to make happen in Ireland, Croatia and Czech Republic. Thanks for understanding and again, I’m SO sorry.”



King Gizzard has toured the world since April in support of its latest album, Omnium Gatherum. After a six-week break, the band resumed playing July 31 in Waterford, Ireland, and made it through four shows before Mackenzie’s health took a turn for the worse. Gizzard is scheduled to return to action the last weekend in September at the Desert Daze festival near Joshua Tree, Calif.



As previously reported, the group is also planning to release three studio albums before the end of the year, following the two that have already come out in 2022. The King Gizzard offshoot The Murlocs are also releasing a new album on Sept. 16 and touring North America later in the fall.