Eddie Vedder Plots Post-Ohana Festival Gigs With Earthlings

Following their Oct. 1 headlining set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif., Eddie Vedder and his solo band Earthlings will continue the festivities with newly announced shows on Oct. 5 at Vino Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, Calif., and Oct. 7 at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas.

All public tickets will be made available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, registration for which is open at this link. Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan organization will be eligible for tickets through a separate, dedicated pre-sale starting today (Aug. 22).

Vedder christened the band Earthlings in tandem with his February solo album Earthling, which was produced by Andrew Watt. After debuting last September at Ohana, Vedder, Watt, multi-instrumentalists Josh Klinghoffer and Glen Hansard and drummer Chad Smith played 11 North American shows earlier this year joined by former Jane’s Addiction member Chris Chaney on bass.

The sets were dominated by material from Earthling but also featured Vedder’s work with Hansard on the Flag Day soundtrack, Pearl Jam songs such as “Porch,” “Wishlist,” “Better Man” and “Dirty Frank” and covers such as George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” and The Pretenders’ “Precious.”

As previously reported, Vedder and Earthlings were also scheduled to perform at the “encore weekend” of Ohana on Oct. 8, but the event was quietly canceled due to what organizers said were “circumstances beyond our control.” Before the new dates, Pearl Jam will begin a fall North American tour Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Quebec, that includes a rare small venue show on Sept. 10 at New York’s Apollo Theater and the band’s first Madison Square Garden show in more than six years the next night.