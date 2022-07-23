Ohana Festival’s ‘Encore Weekend’ Canceled

The Ohana Festival‘s “Encore Weekend,” with Oct. 8-9 performances from festival co-founder Eddie Vedder, The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, and many more, has been canceled. The event was planned as an extension of Ohana’s originally announced dates the prior weekend at Doheny Beach State Park in Dana Point, Calif., which is still moving forward.

“Encore Weekend” ticket-holders received an email from Front Gate Tickets informing them that the event had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control” and that automatic refunds would be processed within seven to 10 days.

The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s side band Painted Shield, Marcus King, Haim, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone were all on the bill for “Encore Weekend,” which took place for the first time in 2021 and featured two performances by Pearl Jam.

Tickets are still available Ohana Festival’s first weekend, which takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and will be led by sets from Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and Jack White.

The news comes amid Pearl Jam canceling consecutive shows this week in Vienna and Prague after Vedder damaged his throat and vocal cords singing amid hot, dusty, and smoky conditions at Lollapalooza Paris last Sunday. The band has two remaining concerts on tap tomorrow (July 24) and Monday in Amsterdam but it is unknown if Vedder has sufficiently recovered to be able to perform.

Pearl Jam is scheduled to begin a fall North American tour on Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Quebec, in support of its 2020 album Gigaton. The band is also working on a new studio album with producer Andrew Watt, who teamed with Vedder on his latest solo release, Earthling.