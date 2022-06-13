Instagram Facebook Twitter
Eddie Vedder Adds ‘Encore’ Ohana Weekend With Black Keys, Alanis Morissette

Haim, The Roots, Band Of Horses are also on the bill
Eddie Vedder
(Credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

As it did last year for the first time, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival will extend to two weekends this fall at Doheny Beach State Park in Dana Point, Calif. As previously reported, the first weekend takes place September 30-October 2, with performances from Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Jack White and more. Vedder will headline again on October 8, with The Black Keys closing the festivities the following evening.

Alanis Morissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s side band Painted Shield, Marcus King, Charlotte Lawrence, Trousdale, Seratones and Jonny Roundhouse round out the bill on October 8.

Haim, Band Of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser, Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone, Illuminati Hotties and Jaime Wyatt will perform on October 9.

Pearl Jam will not be performing at Ohana this year, after making its debut at the event in 2021. The group begins a European tour Saturday (June 18) in Holland and will play North American dates prior to Ohana in September. A new album with producer Andrew Watt remains in the works.

Ohana was also the first showcase for Vedder’s new band The Earthlings, which includes Watt, Klinghoffer, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and bassist Chris Chaney.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

