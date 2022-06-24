Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Scott Ian of Anthrax/Motor Sister
Giveon
Giveon Is Ready to Wake You Up
Taylor Momsen Soundgarden
Artist x Artist: The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen x Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden

Jack White, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys Among Musicians Outraged For Roe Reversal

Pearl Jam, Liz Phair, Maggie Rogers and dozens more oppose historic reversal of nearly 50-year precedent by SCOTUS
(Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The music community is expressing outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law guaranteeing the right to abortion established in the Roe v. Wade case. Two of SPIN‘s recent cover stars, Jack White and Yungblood, have been among the most vocal from the music community: “Congrats America! Let’s start at the beginning,” White began in a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Life isn’t black and white, but it is in a two party system! That concept allows the chance for one of the parties to promote a professional wrestler of a “politician” with absolutely no experience in govt., who cares only about his own ego, who uses christianity (of which he isn’t one) to propel his career at the expense of those christians (and the rest of us all), who uses patriotism as a dog whistle for racism and fear etc., and all of this goes unchecked because the OTHER party doesn’t have enough of a majority to keep this person from slowly destroying any progress we’ve made in this county . So then this is what happens: the two party system by proxy puts this clown in a position to pick THREE conservative supreme court justices, THREE. And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by the what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970’s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights. I can’t beleive i just typed all of that out and it’s all true, is this a bad movie? Congrats republicans, you beat hillary (yeah! fuck free health care too!) so that this unchecked egomaniac could take us down the worst, regressive path to the point of an insurrection in our capital building threatening the lives of the vice president and congress members, and in turn made our govt. an embarrassment to the entire world (of which you’re all still living in fear of his “wrath” and STILL defending this monster.) yeah! You and your Ar-15’s are one step closer to heaven! Congrats democrats, your weakness in allowing trumps illegal activities to go unpunished during his entire term lead to this. Fillibuster anyone? Your “majority” in govt. is useless. Rewind the tape to how we got here, a third political party of ANY shape or platform breaking up this left/right, them/us nonsense would’ve prevented this before it even started. Think about it. Well trump, you took the country backwards 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors. -jack white

On Twitter British shock-rocker Yungblood, SPIN‘s April cover, expressed severe dismay in a thread, saying: “the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! … every single one of us needs use our voices and shout louder than we ever have! donate, spread reliable information and make sure everyone u know is talking about this and fighting against this!”

Taylor Swift, who long stayed away from politics until 2018, was among the earliest to retweet Michelle Obama’s statement on the Roe v. Wade reversal, adding, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

 

SPIN will be adding more reactions from musicians. Check out what’s been said so far:

https://twitter.com/blobtower/status/1540348459798171650

 

 

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , , ,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Cyndi Lauper
News

Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’

Jack Johnson
Interviews

Jack Johnson’s Unexpected Longevity

(Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
News

Jack White, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys Among Musicians Outraged For Roe Reversal

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top