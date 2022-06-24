Jack White, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys Among Musicians Outraged For Roe Reversal

The music community is expressing outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law guaranteeing the right to abortion established in the Roe v. Wade case. Two of SPIN‘s recent cover stars, Jack White and Yungblood, have been among the most vocal from the music community: “Congrats America! Let’s start at the beginning,” White began in a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Life isn’t black and white, but it is in a two party system! That concept allows the chance for one of the parties to promote a professional wrestler of a “politician” with absolutely no experience in govt., who cares only about his own ego, who uses christianity (of which he isn’t one) to propel his career at the expense of those christians (and the rest of us all), who uses patriotism as a dog whistle for racism and fear etc., and all of this goes unchecked because the OTHER party doesn’t have enough of a majority to keep this person from slowly destroying any progress we’ve made in this county . So then this is what happens: the two party system by proxy puts this clown in a position to pick THREE conservative supreme court justices, THREE. And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by the what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970’s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights. I can’t beleive i just typed all of that out and it’s all true, is this a bad movie? Congrats republicans, you beat hillary (yeah! fuck free health care too!) so that this unchecked egomaniac could take us down the worst, regressive path to the point of an insurrection in our capital building threatening the lives of the vice president and congress members, and in turn made our govt. an embarrassment to the entire world (of which you’re all still living in fear of his “wrath” and STILL defending this monster.) yeah! You and your Ar-15’s are one step closer to heaven! Congrats democrats, your weakness in allowing trumps illegal activities to go unpunished during his entire term lead to this. Fillibuster anyone? Your “majority” in govt. is useless. Rewind the tape to how we got here, a third political party of ANY shape or platform breaking up this left/right, them/us nonsense would’ve prevented this before it even started. Think about it. Well trump, you took the country backwards 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors. -jack white

On Twitter British shock-rocker Yungblood, SPIN‘s April cover, expressed severe dismay in a thread, saying: “the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! … every single one of us needs use our voices and shout louder than we ever have! donate, spread reliable information and make sure everyone u know is talking about this and fighting against this!” Taylor Swift, who long stayed away from politics until 2018, was among the earliest to retweet Michelle Obama’s statement on the Roe v. Wade reversal, adding, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

SPIN will be adding more reactions from musicians. Check out what’s been said so far:

No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zo67xyzex5 — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) June 24, 2022

Fuckin bullshit!! This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out~ @nwlc @PPFA @ACLU @SisterSong_WOC pic.twitter.com/52Pj6j36Z1 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 24, 2022

too angry to speak prudently, even though we knew this was coming. to all the centrists over the years who insisted to me that protecting the right to abortion wasn't politically expedient, the strongest curse I can imagine; the bad guys won because of your cowardice. https://t.co/YVBzM6Slz1 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 24, 2022

we are full of rage. bodily autonomy is a human right and abortion is healthcare. this supreme court decision cannot stand. we are going to play this festival tonight and go directly to dc to protest. we keep each other safe. — Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) June 24, 2022

omg no — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) June 24, 2022

The idea that one country could be the best in the world is such a childish and embarrassing concept.

The fact that we claim it for ourselves is even worse.

Women are second class citizens in The United States of America.

Today, this is, most certainly, a shithole country. https://t.co/2SMhj9VzlY — Steve Gorman (@SGSFOX) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

please let us meet this moment with kindness and care for each other stuck in this stupid ass country together — Lower Dens (@lowerdens) June 24, 2022

POS backwards-ass 18th century country brought to you by the @GOP — superchunk (@superchunk) June 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/blobtower/status/1540348459798171650

this Cuntservative SCOTUS is a fucking sulfurous toxin — of Montreal~she/he/they/them (@xxofMontrealxx) June 24, 2022

fuck all of this — suzy shinn (@suzyshinn) June 24, 2022

When guns have more rights than women 💔 fuck this place — The Knocks (@theknocks) June 24, 2022

Vote these medieval old turds out. — Garbage (@garbage) June 24, 2022

riot girl summer — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 24, 2022

Dark days. Keep your Warpaint on. https://t.co/Y1feSFkXlb — Dave Hause (@hausedave) June 24, 2022

Woman-hating codified.. watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots https://t.co/dZSOdletKB — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 24, 2022

It breaks my heart to think of all the intelligent, creative, innovative minds and careers of women who will never have a chance to explore and experience fully realized lives. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) June 24, 2022

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 24, 2022