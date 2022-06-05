Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Reckless Life,’ Original Version of ‘You’re Crazy’ Live for First Time in 30 Years

Guns N’ Roses played their first show of 2022 last night after their Welcome to Rockville set was thwarted by inclimate weather, and Axl Rose and company had a few surprises up their sleeves.

The rockers kicked off their European tour at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in, Oeiras, Portugal, where they dusted off two songs they hadn’t played live in 30 years and debuted a new cover. Halfway through their set, they dove into “Reckless Life” — a Hollywood Rose track from the live half of their Lies EP — for the first time since 1993.

A few songs later, GNR debuted a cover of AC/DC‘s “Walk All Over You.” The band frequently covers songs like “Whole Lotta Rosie” and “Riff Raff,” but this was the first time they put their spin on the Highway to Hell track live.

That wasn’t the last surprise GNR had for their fans, either. During the encore, they played the Appetite for Destruction version of “You’re Crazy.” The acoustic rendition of the track, off Lies, has been a mainstay in the band’s setlist; however, this was the first time they performed the fast version since 1991.

Guns N’ Roses, Oeiras, Portugal June 4, 2022 Setlist

1. “It’s So Easy”

2. “Mr. Brownstone”

3. “Chinese Democracy”

4. “Slither” (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. “Double Talkin’ Jive”

6. “Welcome to the Jungle”

7. “Better”

8. “Coma”

9. “Reckless Life”

10. “Estranged”

11. “Shadow of Your Love” (Hollywood Rose cover)

12. “Walk All Over You” (AC/DC cover)

13. “Live and Let Die” (Wings cover)

14. “You Could Be Mine”

15. “Hard Skool”

16. “Absurd”

17. “Civil War”

18. “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

19. “Rocket Queen”

20. “I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges cover)

21. “November Rain”

22. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan cover)

23. “Nightrain”

Encore:

24. “Patience”

25. “You’re Crazy”

26. “Paradise City”