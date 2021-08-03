Reviews \

On Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish Brilliantly Tackles the Dark Side of Fame

The playfulness of the alt-pop singer’s debut is largely gone, and instead, she’s more vulnerable than ever

Ilana Kaplan | August 3, 2021 - 2:04 pm
billie-eilish-happier-than-ever-1628013157
CREDIT: Darkroom/Interscope

Tags: billie eilish