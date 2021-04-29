Billie Eilish Releases ‘Your Power’ From Upcoming Album

On Tuesday, Billie Eilish revealed that her anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, would be out later this year. The 18-year-old alt pop star also promised that she’d be releasing a new single on Thursday, aka today. And she did just that.

Titled “Your Power,” the song starts off with acoustic strumming and is a tender ballad that’s delicate compared to anything she’s released before.

Lyrics include “Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn’t choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it’s so strange.”

Check out the video, which was directed by Eilish herself (her fourth self-directed video overall) and shot in Simi Valley, California, below.

‘”Your Power’ song and video out now. this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Eilish took home the Record of the Year Grammy for “everything I wanted.” Eilish also performed that song at the ceremony with her brother, Finneas

Happier Than Ever is out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope.