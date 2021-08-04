A Day in the Life of…STACEY

In a life filled with so much chaos and uncertainty, STACEY’s easy psychedelic pop harkens the groovy ‘60s vibes we desperately need in our complex modern existence. Her debut album Saturn Return (released in May) is a day-dreamy journey that, like STACEY, is out of this world.

Do yourself a favor and check out her intimate performance from our live 15 Minute series—in her enviable vintage-inspired closet, no less. She shines bright.

“A Saturn Return is an astrological coming of age time period,” STACEY tells us. “I wrote and recorded this album during mine and so I couldn’t imagine any other title. The songs represent various checkpoints through this chapter of rebirth, in which I dove deep into my existentialism, romanticism, escapism, and sense of impending doom, all whilst leaving an old way of life behind. Stylistically, I love to drench the music in nostalgia but ensure the songs exude a modern mix. I’m very inspired by golden era style songwriting and long to meaningfully contribute to the evergreens of our time.”

Here’s a far-out day in the life of STACEY.

Date July 8, 2021

Time I woke up 8:09 a.m. Early for me!

Every day starts with Doom scrolling in bed (oops, I know it’s bad).

Breakfast consists of Bacon & eggs! Mmmmmmm I love breakfast so much.

To get going I always Make fresh coffee in the French press.

I don’t feel dressed without A complete look! Hair! Makeup! Nails! Outfit! Matching jewelry! Shoes! Purse!

Everything’s gotta be locked. It’s the Taurus way.

Before I start working I must Stay in bed for an extra hour or two. Also, the Taurus way.

Currently working on Follow-up materials and events for my album, Saturn Return! Booking shows, producing live performance videos, pressing vinyl and writing more songs!

But I’d really love to be Those are all things I’m happy doing. It’s all part of the job and I’m lucky enough to enjoy wearing many hats, both literally and metaphorically. I would love to go on a dedicated and collaborative writing retreat sometime soon with some of my favorite co-writer pals.

Book I’m reading Sextrology: The Astrology of Sex and the Sexes by Quinn Cox and Stella Starsky.

I don’t know how anyone ever Saved money. In this economy? None of us millennials can reach buying a house and it’s way more fun to SPEND our small pennies. GET THAT DRESS, HONEY! You deserve to look good for the apocalypse. Dad, if you’re reading this I’m just kidding; yes, I have been diligently putting away for “retirement”.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be: …it’s either Tapestry by Carole King or Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. I simply cannot choose.

The perfect midday consists of Solo brunch at Little Doms.

To help get through the day I need Music.

Not a day goes by without speaking to A rotation of close music friends. We help each other feel seen and understood on this very specific and strange life path.

My daydreams consist of Rock & roll & romance.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I can time travel to the era I belong in. It’s 1973 and I’m on my SOLD OUT WORLD TOUR BABY. I’m friends with Wings, The Bee Gees, Elton, Joni, Carole, CSNY, The Carpenters, and The Beach Boys. Also, all vices are now actually healthy. Also, world peace.

I’ll always fight for Social justice.

Currently in love with The skewed memory of a past relationship. And the ability to go out to dinner and concerts again.

Hoping to make time to watch Summer of Soul.

By my bedside I always have A P.F. Candle Teakwood & Tobacco reed diffuser, the remote for the AC, a model of a Futuro house, birth control, a phosphorescent glow worm toy from my childhood.

To help get through the night I listen to an episode of Crime Junkie followed by some trash TV to lighten the mood.

Bedtime Somewhere around 2:00 – 3:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always A new day.