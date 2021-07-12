Culture \

Tom Scharpling Is in a Garden State of Mind

The creator of 'The Best Show' just wrote his memoir so he spoke with SPIN about it, his show, music, bombing in Seattle, and the burden of being from New Jersey

Eric Farwell | July 12, 2021 - 10:32 am
CREDIT: Joel Fox

