Video: Frankie Cosmos – “Apathy”

Frankie Cosmos has released a new video for their song “Apathy” from their latest album, Vessel. The video, written and directed by Tom Scharpling of The Best Show, follows a different band named Frankie Cosmos who find out about the original band through an ad for their show and head over to confront them about the name. It’s a funny video with a surprisingly melancholic ending, or perhaps the lead singer Greta Kline’s soft, high pitched melody adds an extra layer of wistfulness. Either way, the clip is an enjoyable watch. Vessel is available now and you can watch the video for “Apathy” below.