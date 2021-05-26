Six months after releasing their latest double album, CYR, Smashing Pumpkins are back with a throwback to the very beginning of the band.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Gish, Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin will be hosting a two-hour livestream on Saturday, May 29. The livestream will feature a Q&A, Gish listening party, and an exclusive preview of unreleased music. With any luck, that unreleased music will be a tease of the upcoming 80-track Machina II rework that Corgan mentioned in January.

The legendary band is further embracing the digital age by encouraging fans to share their favorite Gish memories online and hosting a digital scavenger hunt on their social media platforms, which will see the winner receive “the ultimate Gish merch collection.” For those who don’t win, there’ll also be plenty of limited edition Gish-aversary merch available through the band’s website.

If you happen to live in the Chicago area, you can also take part in some of the in-person activities at the plant-based tea shop owned by Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park. There, you can get limited and/or autographed merch, art prints, and posters while checking out a private collection of Gish era memorabilia and eating a Gish psychedelic cake baked by award-winning vegan bakery (and presumably Misfits fans) Pie, Pie My Darling or drinking the limited edition beer collaboration with local brewery Hop Butcher For The World called SOUL HEAD (named after the amp Corgan used on Gish).