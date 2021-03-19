It’s a beautiful Friday and we’re ecstatic to be back with a new Daybreaker roundup. We have a bright collection of indie songs coming from some of the best rising singer-songwriters. Brutally honest, this bunch delivers a range of stripped down, dream-pop, and alternatively soulful music that connects with the listener on a deeper level. This curation of tunes will awaken your inner wandering spirit and have you longing for your next adventure.

As always, we have three major standouts this week that you won’t want to miss out on. First in line is Tel-Aviv-based producer/multi-instrumentalist iogi, whose melodically mesmerizing track, “everything’s worth it” will indeed make life feel worth living. Next, we have Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter/producer Cehryl, whose precocious lyrical flair and musical talent are on full display in “outside the party, inside the dream.” Another highlight is the psych-pop duo, pecq, who deliver an ethereal yet percussive explosion in hit “Stranger.”

Go on, blast this mix and sing in your car, dance in the shower or have a picnic with your day ones. There’s lots of life to live and only one grand collection of moments to live it. So, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)