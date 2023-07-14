Claud Gets Chummy With Mailman Paul Rudd In ‘A Good Thing’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Claud is celebrating the release of their new album, Supermodels, with a Christina Xing-directed video for the song “A Good Thing” featuring none other than Paul Rudd as an exasperated but friendly mailman. Supermodels is out today (July 14) through Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records.

“I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it,” Claud says of their first encounter with Rudd. “In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Claud will support Supermodels with a North American headlining tour this fall, beginning Sept. 6 in Chicago and running through Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. A four-show U.K. run, including three acoustic shows, gets underway July 21 in Bristol.

Here are Claud’s fall tour dates:

September 6, 2023 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
September 8, 2023 – The Blue Room at Third Man – Nashville, TN
September 9, 2023 – Purgatory at The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
September 12, 2023 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY
September 15, 2023 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA
September 16, 2023 – Union Stage – Washington, DC
September 17, 2023 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA
September 19, 2023 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON
September 20, 2023 – Blind Pig – Ann Arbor, MI
September 22, 2023 – Mahall’s – Lakewood, OH
September 25, 2023 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN
September 27, 2023 – Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS
September 28, 2023 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK
September 29, 2023 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX
September 30, 2023 – Secret Group – Houston, TX
October 1, 2023 – 3ten – Austin, TX
October 3, 2023 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
October 4, 2023 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT
October 6, 2023 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA
October 7, 2023 – Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC
October 8, 2023 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR
October 10, 2023 – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA
October 20, 2023 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

Jonathan Cohen

