We’re coming in bright-eyed and bushy-tailed with another Daybreaker roundup sure to get you on your feet. This week’s vibe brings an array of colorful uptempo beats that come from the grooviest electronic and pop spaces. Whether it’s basement, disco, or indie pop, you’ll probably find yourself dancing a little bit. So crank the bass up and start your one-person party with this fun selection.

The standouts this week include Chicago based DJ/Producer Kryptogram who brings the 90’s garage and deep house vibes on track, “Growing Apart”, smooth and silky vocalist Willum Maindo on an R&B charged track, “PRETTY.“ and last but not least, captivating artist Denai Moore who brings an ethereal and dance-driven pop track, “Cascade” that’ll be impossible to get out of your head.

As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker.

