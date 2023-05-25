Instagram Facebook Twitter
Urban Heat
Urban Heat: Could They Be Heroes?
WHO IS KIRSTEN IZER
Tina Turner, Legendary R&B And Rock Vocalist, Dies At 83

Hear Terrace Martin’s Smooth Jazz Update Of SZA’s Hit ‘Snooze’

Song arrives ahead of Martin’s next album, ‘Fine Tune,’ which will be released next month
Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin at the 2022 Grammys (photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Terrace Martin has previewed his upcoming album, Fine Tune, with a saxophone-led, smooth jazz reworking of SZA‘s hit song “Snooze.” The latter was already buffed to a brilliant R&B sheen thanks to production and songwriting contributions from Babyface, the Rascals, and BLK.

Initially intended for Babyface’s own project Girls Night Out, the original version of “Snooze” appears on SZA’s late 2022 album SOS. It reached No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 29 on the overall Hot 100 tally.

Due on an as-yet-unannounced date in June, Fine Tune will be released as the first project under Martin’s new deal with BMG for his Sounds of Crenshaw jazz imprint. BMG was also the home for the multi-hyphenate Martin’s 2021 solo album, Drones, which was nominated for the best progressive R&B album Grammy.

“You’ll hear some traditional, Wayne Shorter-y things, and then some bangin’ ass hip-hop with horns, because that’s the jazz me and my homeboys fell in love with,” Martin tells SPIN of Fine Tune. “BMG believed in the art, which takes a lot of courage.”

Also Read

SZA Expands S.O.S. World Tour

Martin has also been busy with his Robert Glasper- and Kamasi Washington-featuring supergroup Dinner Party, which played Coachella last month in tandem with its own just-released new album, Enigmatic Society. He will join Glasper for a special performance at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, Ca., on July 29.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Urban Heat
Addiction

Urban Heat’s Jonathan Horstmann on Getting Sober for His Kids

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

more from spin

Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin at the 2022 Grammys (photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
News

Hear Terrace Martin’s Smooth Jazz Update Of SZA’s Hit ‘Snooze’

Tina Turner
Lists

Tina Turner’s 10 Greatest Songs

Dua Lipa Lollapalooza
News

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX Join Mark Ronson On Barbie Soundtrack

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top