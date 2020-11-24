Trevor Noah to Host the 2021 Grammys

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah can add a new gig to his resume: Grammys host.

On Tuesday morning, hours before the list of nominations is set to be revealed, Noah was announced as the host of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Alicia Keys had hosted the event for the past two years.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

In a statement of his own, Grammys interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr said: “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

The list of nominees will be revealed on Tuesday at 12 pm EST/9 am PST in a livestream broadcasted on the Grammys site.