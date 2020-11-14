Tower Records Returns as Online Store

Fourteen years after filing for bankruptcy and shuttering its windows in the United States, Tower Records is back. Well, sort of.

The iconic music retailer is doing what so many others have done in 2020 and gone virtual — selling vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and Tower Records merch online. The new website also features events and a digitized version of the original Tower Pulse! magazine.

It’s true! #TowerRecords is online and open 23/7 with over 500,000 titles on vinyl, CD, and cassette + exclusive merch 🟡 Plus, the latest in music on #Pulse! 🎶 https://t.co/mngp0IVfRm — Tower Records (@TowerRecordsUSA) November 14, 2020

Though the timing might not seem great considering what a dumpster fire this year has been, 2020 has seen record breaking vinyl sales. Tower Records has been teasing its comeback for quite some time — joining social media in 2018 — and originally planned to unveil its new look in March during SXSW but decided to delay when the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the company’s CEO Danny Zeijdel is quite pleased with the initial feedback they’ve received from the relaunch.

“[The news] has been met with tremendous success, feedback,” he said in a statement. “A lot of people are so happy taking pictures of when they receive an order from Tower Records, posting it on Instagram.”

Explore Tower Records’ website here.