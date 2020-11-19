Lana Del Rey Shares Version of George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’

It looks like Lana Del Rey wasn’t kidding when she said that she had an album full of standards ready to go.

The singer shared a video where she took on composer George Gershwin’s 1935 song “Summertime.” The song was famously sampled by Sublime for “Doin’ Time,” a track that Del Rey herself covered with an assist from Sublime’s Eric Wilson.

As for this one, Del Rey shared a video that begins with a jaunt through Beverly Hills in a vintage car after a COVID test. Making her way back home, Del Rey and her pals relax in a gazebo while performing a classic version of the song. In a tweet, she also encouraged fans to donate to arts organizations.

I’m so grateful to have been asked to perform this version of summertime by George Gershwin — the legendary composer-pianist whose music the New York Philharmonic has premiered and with whom we performed. Especially during a crisis faced by all performing arts organizations. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 19, 2020

Donations can be made to the “Play Your Part” fund at https://t.co/i9Q6Ik6VrD and to the “NY Plays On Fund” at https://t.co/5brsBqvPVu — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 19, 2020

Watch the video below.

Previously, Del Rey shared a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a song associated primarily with Liverpool FC that will be part of an upcoming documentary on the club. She also said at the time that she has a “digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas.” As for Chemtrails Over the Country Club, her other album from which she released “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” that likely won’t be ready until 2021.