Lana Del Rey Shares Piano Ballad ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’

After a month of teasing her next single, Lana Del Rey has officially released the piano-laced track “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.”

The single is Del Rey’s first from her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which she originally announced back in May. It features Del Rey’s classic vocal layering over delicate piano chords, feeling almost like it could’ve been a cut from 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell.

And, as any Del Rey song should, it shows the artist flexing her pen, too, fresh off the release of her poetry book. (Let me be who I’m meant to be/Talk to me in songs and poems/Don’t make me be bittersweet/Let me love you like a woman).

Earlier this month, Del Rey surprised fans with a Los Angeles book signing for Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. The singer-turned-poet also just covered Interview Magazine, where she discussed the upcoming record in detail (and was criticized for her mesh mask).

“I’ve been really stressed about this album,” she said. “From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, ‘Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?’ Now that it’s done I feel really good about it, and I think a defining moment for this album will be ‘White Dress/Waitress.’”

Chemtrails still doesn’t have an official release date. Listen to its first single below: