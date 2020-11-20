With the Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight releasing in a few months, the lineup has been making the media rounds. stopping by A Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (Nov. 19).

Before performing their latest single, “Shame Shame,” Dave Grohl chatted with Stephen Colbert about the band’s now-defunct plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

“We finished a record,” Grohl said. “We had t-shirts printed and ready to go. The trucks were filled with equipment. And everything just stopped.”

Grohl also revealed that they even teamed up with Coors Brewing Company to make anniversary beer cans that are now just stored at his recording studio.

“We went so far as to making [sic] a 25th anniversary Foo Fighters Coors Light can,” Grohl said. “And so I have pallets of those things at the studio.”

When asked to see one of the cans, Grohl conveniently took a sip from one, prompting Colbert to ask about its size. “I mean, it’s a Foo Fighters’ size beer,” Grohl responded. “We don’t mess around with those little pony boy things. We go right here.”

Grohl and Colbert also discussed recording Medicine at Midnight at a haunted house as well as Grohl’s epic drum battle with Nandi Bushell, where he admitted that she was “kicking my ass.”

“So we went back and forth with this drum battle,” he said. “It got to the point where… sometimes you just have to concede defeat.”

Watch Foo Fighters’ performance of “Shame Shame” below.