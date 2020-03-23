The Foo Fighters announced that they were done with their new album back in February (which feels like an eternity ago). However, in a new interview with MOJO, the band opened up about how some uninvited guests showed up during the recording of the new record.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on,” Dave Grohl told the magazine (via NME). “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”

He also mentioned that the band would set the soundboard a certain way but would find all the settings would be set to zero. Or a Pro Tools session would be open with songs missing. “There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there,” he said. “But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

Grohl continued, “And we’d fucking zero in on sounds within that. And we didn’t hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening.”

After all the weird things happening, the Foos decided to set up a baby monitor, which captured a lot. Unfortunately, they can’t say exactly what happened.

“At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn’t explain… Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a fucking non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

Foo Fighters were supposed to go on their 25th Anniversary tour but had to postpone the early dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.