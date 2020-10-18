Run the Jewels Perform RTJ4 in Its Entirety on Holy Calamavote Special

Late last night (or early this morning for East Coasters), Run the Jewels broadcast their Holy Calamavote special on Adult Swim. The vote-encouraging telecast was hosted by Eric Andre and featured the premiere performance of El-P and Killer Mike’s latest album, RTJ4.

The duo, along with DJ Trackstar, performed the album in its entirety and were joined virtually by many of the record’s guests. Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire, and Cochemea all appeared on a big screen behind RTJ, while Gangsta Boo and Greg Nice made in-person appearances.

They performed in an empty venue but didn’t skimp on production, orchestrating a full light show during the set, as well as other visuals, like fake snow during “Walking in the Snow.”

Holy Calamavote was structured like a telethon, encouraging viewers to give money to the ACLU. At time of writing, more than $7,500 has been raised for the social justice organization, and there’s still time to donate.

Watch the full Holy Calamavote special below.

Next month, an RTJ/Cyberpunk 2077 video will exclusively premiere during the Adult Swim Festival. The virtual event will also feature performances from Robyn and Mastodon, as well as live streams. Get more info about the fest here.