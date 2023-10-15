Tenacious D Surprises At Run The Jewels’ L.A. Tour Finale

Tenacious D served as the surprise opener for the final show of Run the Jewels‘ 10th anniversary tour last night (Oct. 14) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, DJing familiar tunes from Styx, Black Sabbath, Boston, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Guns N’ Roses while decked out in colorful clothing. Group member Jack Black also stuck around for the opening song of Run the Jewels’ set, a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

The show capped a cavalcade of guest appearances earlier in the week, highlighted by Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha’s first public performance in more than a year on Thursday. Other surprise visitors included DJ Shadow on “Nobody Speak,” DJ Z-Trip on “Get It,” Danny Brown on “Hey Kids (Bumaye),” and TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe on “Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost).”

Beyond all the Run the Jewels activity, group member Killer Mike has been busy in 2023 with his latest solo album, Michael, which was released in June. Last week, Mike unveiled a new version of the album’s song “Motherless” featuring pianist Robert Glasper.