Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Vanian of The Damned
Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix Liturgy
Blast Rites: Liturgy’s Breathtaking Avant-Garde Maximalism and More of March’s Best Metal
SPIN SETS Presents: Jason Leech

Run the Jewels Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Four-City Residencies

El-P and Killer Mike will play each of their four albums in full during the run
Photo: Jonathan Mannion

In celebration of the impending 10th anniversary of its self-titled debut album, Run the Jewels will play four-night residencies in four U.S. cities this fall. Rappers El-P and Killer Mike will perform at New York City’s Terminal 5 from Sept. 13-16, Chicago’s Salt Shed from Sept. 27-30, Atlanta’s the Eastern from Oct. 2-5, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium from Oct. 11-14.

Within each four-show run per city, the duo will feature a different album in its sets every night and welcome as-yet-unannounced special guests. Information on ticket on-sales can be found here.

“It’s mind-blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ,” the pair said in a statement. “The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you. We’re doing four cities, four nights each, and four full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it’s RTJ2 … etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you.”

Meanwhile, Run the Jewels’ Nike sneaker collaborations will see wide release on April 20, following their debut last year at Corona Capital in Mexico. The “Low” edition shares a color scheme with the cover of Run the Jewels 3, while the “High” is inspired by the cover of 2020’s RTJ4.

Also Read

SPIN at SXSW: Killer Mike Defies Austin Storm, Debuts New Songs at Rare Small Club Performance

As previously reported, Killer Mike played his first major solo set since Run the Jewels formed as part of SPIN‘s South by Southwest showcase on March 17 at Stubb’s in Austin, Tx. During it, he debuted a host of new material, including “Shed Tears,” “High + Holy,” and the recent single “RUN,” while performing to an intimate indoor audience after the outdoor portion of the venue was evacuated due to lightning storms.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

Impact

Killer Mike Is Keynote Masterblaster for FIRE’s Launch as National Free Speech Defender

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

more from spin

Museline
Reviews

Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling

Photo: Jonathan Mannion
News

Run the Jewels Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Four-City Residencies

boygenius
News

boygenius Expands Summer Tour Plans

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top