Mr. Bungle Share Latest Heavy Rocker ‘Sudden Death’

Eight days before releasing their new album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, Mr. Bungle have unleashed “Sudden Death.”

Across seven and a half minutes, Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance (with Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo) fire away on some good old-fashioned thrash metal.

Listen below.

The song is the final to be released ahead of the album’s Oct. 30 release. On Halloween, the group will play in a livestream titled The Night They Came Home!, which begins at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Mr. Bungle previously shared “Raping Your Mind” and “Eracist” from The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, a full re-recording of their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny. In June, they released their first recorded song since 1999, a cover of the Exploited’s “USA.”