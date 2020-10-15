Justin Vernon Plays New Big Red Machine Song in Latest ‘Visit With Vernon’

Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon launched his “Visit With Vernon” voting initiative with his Eaux Claires last month to “talk thoughtfully about why voting matters” and in the second installment, where he sat with two new Milwaukee voters, he performed a new Big Red Machine song titled “Latterdays.”

The singer-songwriter says the tune is “about what it’s going to feel like in the future when we look back and wonder if we did enough.” Big Red Machine is his side project with the National’s Aaron Dessner and he wrote this song with Dessner and Anais Mitchell.

After a brief conversation, Vernon performed the tune on a Milwaukee rooftop for contest winners Vic and Mary Jane, who have different political opinions.

Watch it below.