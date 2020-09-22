Bon Iver and Eaux Claires Fest Offer ‘A Visit With Vernon’ as Part of Voting Initiative

A contest to meet Bon Iver singer Justin Vernon has been announced as part of the “For Wisconsin” voting initiative. For each round of the “A Visit With Vernon” contest, two people will be brought to a secret meeting with the frontman to discuss voting — and perhaps hear a song as well.

“I try not to judge people,” Vernon said in a statement. “The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We ALL need to listen more. And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is VOTE.”

Information on the contest is available here and by viewing the video below.

The initiative is part of the Eaux Claires Festival, founded by Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner. In collaboration with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, “For Wisconsin” will also serve up online and in-person events to encourage voter participation.

“For Wisconsin is a non-partisan drive for voting and a plea to listen,” Vernon explained. “That means ALL of us listening to ALL of us. “