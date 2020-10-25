Fiona Apple Slyly Endorses Joe Biden in Voting PSA

Early voting is in full swing, and Fiona Apple’s encouraging people to go out and vote the best way she knows how: through song.

Apple’s good friend Zelda Hallman shared a video on Instagram of the singer-songwriter singing George and Ira Gershwin’s “Bidin’ My Time,” from their 1930 musical Girl Crazy – a sly endorsement to the Democratic nominee Joe Biden — and holding up her “I Voted” sticker. The post is simply captioned “Vote.”

View this post on Instagram Vote. #vote #fionaapple @fionaappleig #votebymail #gershwin A post shared by Zelda Hallman (@zeldahallman) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

It’s no surprise Apple voted for the more progressive candidate. She recently narrated a short film that demonstrates how to document ICE arrests, campaigned to help indigenous groups fight COVID-19, and pledged to donate two years of TV and movie placement royalties from Fetch the Bolt Cutters tracks “Heavy Balloon” and “Shameika” to various charities.