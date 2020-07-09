Kim Gordon, Tunde Adebimpe, Fiona Apple and more are showing their support for the Noise For Now X Seeding Sovereignty Mask Campaign.

The campaign aims to respond to the severe impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Indigenous communities. And Noise for Now and Seeding Sovereignty are doing this with the sale of masks and bandanas.

Every purchase will provide one donated mask to the Indigenous Impact Community Care Initiative “for distribution to the pueblos and reservations most impacted at this time AND cash donations will be made to Seeding Sovereignty’s mutual aid work and to abortion funds serving Indigenous and undocumented people (Indigenous Women Rising, and Mariposa Fund).”

Noise for Now President Amelia Bauer said in a statement, “Discussions of a collaboration between our organizations (NOISE FOR NOW and Seeding Sovereignty) began last year around the planning of a benefit concert that would highlight the intertwined concerns of land and body sovereignty. When the pandemic hit and we all were made to quickly shift gears, it became clear that a buy-one/give-one mask campaign would be an immediate way to work together to meet the urgent needs of Indigenous communities. It is an honor to learn from and work alongside Seeding Sovereignty.”

Other artists who are spreading awareness about the campaign include A-Trak, Cat Power, Deerhoof, Dirty Projectors, Grizzly Bear, Lucy Dacus, Real Estate, Fleet Foxes and more.

“The number of reasons to support Indigenous efforts is the same as the number of souls who inhabit the world,” Apple said in a statement. “White gluttony tried to kill off the very people who understood the language of the land. We chose to be owners instead of guardians, and we became a cancer. If we want to survive, we must support Indigenous efforts.”

Find out more about the campaign or buy a mask here.