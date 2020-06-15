Fiona Apple to Donate 2 Years of Song Royalties to Charities

Fiona Apple is pledging to donate two years of TV and movie placement royalties from Fetch the Bolt Cutters cuts “Heavy Balloon” and “Shameika” to various charities.

“Heavy Balloon” royalties will be going toward Seeding Sovereignty, which works to replace colonial institutions with Indigenous practices, while funds earned from “Shameika” will go toward the Harlem Children’s Zone, which supports children getting to college. And, if the tracks don’t get picked up for film or TV, Apple has pledged to donate $50,000 to each charity.

Apple’s announcement first appeared on the “Fiona Apple Rocks” Tumblr account and also through her friend Zelda Hallman as well.

This isn’t the first time Apple donated or pledged to donate royalties. Apple also pledged to donate 2019 and 2020 “Criminal” placement earnings to the While They Wait fund, which helps refugees.

