After announcing Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You earlier this month, Apple TV+ has offered up the official trailer for the film.

Directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, the documentary not only follows the recording process of Springsteen’s upcoming album and also serves as a tribute to the E Street Band, longtime Springsteen collaborators who played a significant role in the artist’s life.

It will include the final take performances of 10 tracks from the new album as well as never-before-seen footage from the archives.

“I’m in the middle of a 45-year conversation with the men and women I’m surrounded by,” Springsteen said in the clip. “The years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumble around the room, confusion often reigns. And then, suddenly, dynamite.”

Springsteen previously released “Ghosts.” Both the album and documentary will release on Oct. 23.