Bruce Springsteen Documentary Coming to Apple TV+

If you thought getting a new album from Bruce Springsteen was a treat, we’ve got some more good news for you.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, a documentary that follows the legendary singer-songwriter and the E Street Band as they prepare their new album of the same name, will be released on the same day as the new album, Oct. 23, and will be shown on Apple TV+.

The film is directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny and will feature archival clips, footage of the group recording the record in the studio and conversations with the man himself.

Springsteen has shared two tracks from the project so far, including the title track and “Ghosts.”

Check out the film’s 30-second trailer below: