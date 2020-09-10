Bruce Springsteen has announced that he and the E Street Band are releasing a new record next month.

Letter to You is Springsteen’s 20th studio LP, which he recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Aside from the nine newly penned tracks, the album also includes previously unreleased songs from the 70s, including “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.”

Paired with the album announcement, Springsteen also released the title track with a black-and-white video showing the band altogether in the studio and working on the album.

Letter to You is out on Oct. 23 via Columbia Records. You can preorder your copy here.

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s video for “Letter to You” and the LP’s tracklist below.

Letter to You tracklist:

1. “One Minute You’re Here”

2. “Letter To You”

3. “Burnin’ Train”

4. “Janey Needs A Shooter”

5. “Last Man Standing”

6. “The Power Of Prayer”

7. “House Of A Thousand Guitars”

8. “Rainmaker”

9. “If I Was The Priest”

10. “Ghosts”

11. “Song For Orphans”

12. “I’ll See You In My Dreams”