Ariana Grande Debuts New Era With Lead Single ‘Positions’

Pop’s biggest voice is once again positioning herself as a force in R&B.

Music superstar Ariana Grande officially released her sixth studio album’s lead single, “Positions,” Friday night, a week before the release of the long-awaited record.

Grande’s latest single is a production team-up between long-time studio partner Tommy Brown, who first joined forces with the vocalist on her 2013 debut Yours Truly, and hip-hop heavy-hitter London on da Track, who recently teamed up with Summer Walker for her Over It record.

As fans anticipated following the single’s announcement last week, Grande finds herself toying with R&B over a trap beat yet again on “Positions,” much like she did throughout 2019’s Thank U, Next. The lead single features Grande sounding at-home as she floats over a repeated string lick that, as her lyrics suggest, might just be “too good to be true.”

The Grammy winner, who previously saw a pair of Billboard Hot 100 No. 1’s this year with collaborations “Stuck With U” and “Rain on Me,” enters her new era with a visual to match. The “Positions” music video is directed by Dave Meyers, the creative behind Sweetener visuals “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is a Woman.” In it, Grande is transported throughout the White House, running the game in the Oval Office, cooking it up in the kitchen and even hitting up the bedroom. It features cameos from collaborators like Victoria Monét and even her mother, Joan.

Grande’s sixth studio album, title TBD, will release on Oct. 30 via Republic Records. Check out her “Positions” video below: