Ariana Grande Announces New Album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’

The Ariana Grande promo machine is kicking back into high gear. After spending the past couple years working on other projects, the pop star last week unveiled the new single “yes, and?” and has today (Jan. 17) confirmed that her seventh album, Etertnal Sunshine, will arrive March 8 on Republic Records.

Little other information about producers or song titles is available about the follow-up to 2020’s Positions, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, although Grande worked with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh on “yes, and?”

Grande is also gearing up to portray Glinda in the two-part film version of the hit musical Wicked, the first part of which is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 27. It was directed by Jon M. Chu and also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Watch the Christian Breslauer-directed video for “yes, and?” below.