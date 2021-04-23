The Weeknd Releases Remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ Featuring Ariana Grande

Two of the biggest stars in the world just released a brand new collaboration tonight, with Ariana Grande joining The Weeknd on the remix of “Save Your Tears.”

The two have been teasing their song together for the last few days on social media, so the new take on the After Hours hit isn’t exactly a surprise. But perhaps the part that people didn’t see coming was the video featuring animated versions of both artists.

Check out the video below.

Of course, the original version of “Save Your Tears” is, was, and likely will continue to be one of the biggest songs of the pandemic times. Officially released as a single just over a year ago after appearing on The Weeknd’s massive 2020 album, the track has gone double platinum and picked up over a billion streams on its own. It’s also become as synonymous with the current era of The Weeknd as the bright red blazer.

The timing of the remix also happens to work particularly well for Grande, who recently released both the deluxe edition and vinyl version of last year’s platinum-selling Positions in addition to announcing that she will be a coach on The Voice for next season.