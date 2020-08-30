Lady Gaga Makes a Splash With Chromatica Medley in VMAs Performance

Meteorologists may have predicted a mostly sunny Sunday in New York City, but nobody could’ve prepared them for the storm that was coming.

To win over Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made an absolute splash with their debut performance of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit and seven-time VMA-nominated single “Rain on Me” during Gaga’s high-energy Chromatica medley performance.

During one of the first socially-distanced award shows of its kind, the two pop powerhouses joined other performers in trying to figure out how exactly they’d win over audiences worldwide while still being conscious of the pandemic. And the pair did just that… in masks. Gaga started the medley with some killer group choreo and “911” before Grande appeared from the Chromatica backdrop. The two belted through their masks amidst intense dancing with several backing dancers before Gaga broke into a piano rendition-turned-dance-fest of “Stupid Love.”

“Also just want to say thank you to MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved,” Grande wrote on Instagram before the show. “It’s so greatly appreciated and i can’t imagine how difficult it was to figure out!”

Now we’ll just have to see how many trophies the dynamic duo takes home in total. Grande and Gaga already took home the awards for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year. Grande had two additional nominations for her “Stuck With U” collaboration with Justin Bieber and Gaga already took home the gold for Artist of the Year.

See all of the winners here.

Watch the performance below: