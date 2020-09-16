Steve Earle and the Dukes to Record Album With Songs Written By Justin Townes Earle

Following his death in August, many tributes poured in remembering late singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle. His father, Steve Earle, shared a poignant tweet of the two when his son was a teen.

Now, the elder Earle will pay tribute to his son by recording a new album comprised of songs written by Townes Earle. The album is slated to be recorded in October with a January 2021 release date. The album will be in conjunction with what would have been Townes Earle’s 39th birthday.

All of the artist advance funds and royalties will go to a trust for Justin’s daughter and Steve’s granddaughter, Etta St. James Earle.

A few days after his death, a police spokesperson told SPIN at the time that Townes Earle died of a “probable drug overdose.”

Earlier this year, Steve Earle released an album, Ghosts of West Virginia and for Record Store Day, he released the anti-Trump song “Times Like These.” He also recorded an acoustic version of the song following the election of Donald Trump.

“This is a song I wrote for a moment at the beginning of the Trumpian nightmare that I planned on releasing closer to the election, but I reckon its time has come today,” Earle told SPIN at the time of the release.