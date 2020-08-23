Justin Townes Earle Dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, the prolific singer-songwriter, producer and son of troubadour Steve Earle, has died. The news was announced on Earle’s official Facebook page.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys,” the statement says.