Justin Townes Earle Dies at 38
No cause of death has been revealed
Justin Townes Earle, the prolific singer-songwriter, producer and son of troubadour Steve Earle, has died. The news was announced on Earle’s official Facebook page.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys,” the statement says.
Born on Jan. 4, 1982, Earle was named after singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt. In his career, Earle released nine studio albums, with the last being 2019’s The Saint of Lost Causes on New West. He produced Wanda Jackson’s album Unfinished Business in 2012.
Earle’s reps confirmed to SPIN of his death and said that further details would be forthcoming.