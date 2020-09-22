Patti Smith, Joan Baez, Michael Stipe, Cyndi Lauper, Stella McCartney, Tony Hawk, and Micah Nelson — along with dozens of artists and activists worldwide — recorded a socially distant version of “People Have the Power” to honor the sixth anniversary of non-profit group Pathway to Paris.

The organization, co-founded by Smith’s daughter Jesse Paris Smith and cellist Rebecca Foon, is dedicated to offering tangible solutions for combatting global climate change.

This version of the 1988 song, written by Smith and late husband/bandmate Fred “Sonic” Smith, features participants from 24 countries, 38 cities and six continents.

Check it out below.

In a statement on her official Instagram page, Patti Smith said of the video, “This is a gift from @pathway2paris for the autumn equinox, a time of change. It began humbly in our living room in winter, just Jesse and I, which by reaching out to colleagues all over the world, they created this testament of unity of purpose and friendship. It’s National Register Day! Please register and vote and happy autumn.”

“People Have the Power” has been performed at every Pathway to Paris event since it began in 2014.