Muse’s Matt Bellamy Shares Acoustic Cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’
'We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now.'
With the state of the world, there’s never been a better time to blast to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” for a moment of peace. Thankfully, Muse’s Matt Bellamy has us covered.
On Friday, the British singer-songwriter dropped his rendition of the 1970 Simon and Garfunkel cut, complete with some delicate acoustic strumming and his stellar falsetto. The track sees a pretty powerful instrumental crescendo toward the end with an organ and some keys, making Bellamy’s held notes hit that much harder.
“[This is] one of my favorite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy says of the release. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now.”
Back in 2018, Bellamy said in a Deezer interview that he’d love to cover the song, so it seems this may have been sitting in his back pocket for a minute. Outside of the cover of this ’70s classic, Bellamy has also shared his own quarantine writing in recent single “Tomorrow’s World” and has shared quite a few positive personal messages amid the pandemic.
