Despite all the stress people are feeling around the world. Muse’s Matt Bellamy is sharing some positivity by paying homage to his cousin who is an emergency room doctor in the UK’s National Health Service.

“Very proud of my cousin Dr. @clairelbellamy saving lives on the front lines in A&E/ER with the #nhs…” Bellamy captioned a post on Instagram.

And to help out with the effort to get medical professionals more supplies, the Muse band leader is sending him any PPE (aka “Personal Protective Equipment”) that he has.

“I’m sending her (for her and her colleagues) spare masks and stuff from our garage/#burningman supplies (hoping fedex can get it through from the US),” he wrote. “Have a rummage through your garage and see what you can find to help #nhsheroes #clapforourcarers #healthcareforall.”

See the Muse singer’s Instagram post below: