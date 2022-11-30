Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers Headlining 2023 Shaky Knees Festival

Greta Van Fleet, Tenacious D, Hozier, the Mars Volta, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also perform
The Killers 2019
The Killers (Photo: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images)

The Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers will headline the 2023 edition of the Shaky Knees festival, which will celebrate its 10th birthday on May 5-7 in the city’s Central Park. Greta Van Fleet, Tenacious D, Hozier, the Mars Volta, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also at the top of the bill.

The Flaming Lips are one of four acts playing one of their albums in its entirety (in this case, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), joining Cypress Hill (Black Sunday), Copeland (Beneath Medicine Tree), and Digable Planets (Reachin’). The lineup also includes the first festival appearance by the newly reunited Walkmen, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Grouplove, Manchester Orchestra, the Gaslight Anthem, Pond, and Suki Waterhouse.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 2) through the festival’s website.

The return of Shaky Knees is good news for Atlanta live music fans, following the August cancellation of the planned 2022 edition of the long-running Music Midtown festival. That event was called off amid a 2019 Georgia Supreme Court ruling making it easier for people to carry firearms onto publicly owned property such as the city’s Piedmont Park, where Music Midtown is held. Many artist contracts specify that they will refuse to perform in places where local or state gun laws allow attendees to bring weapons into the venue, creating an untenable situation for Music Midtown organizers.

