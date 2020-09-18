Just one week before the release of their new album, Sacramento’s Deftones are giving fans yet another taste of Ohms.

On Friday, the crew unleashed their latest single off the forthcoming album, “Genesis,” with a video to match. The release follows lead single “Ohms” which dropped on Aug. 21 alongside their announcement of a Sept. 25 album of the same name and some lyrical teasing.

“Genesis” finds the group in its usual riff-heavy metal pocket, as its video — directed by Sebastian Kökow with live performance direction from Clemente Ruiz — is just as trippy and flashy as expected.

SPIN recently took a look back at the group’s iconic 2000 album White Pony in honor of its 20th anniversary back in June. Take a look at our retrospective here and listen to Deftones’ latest single below: