System of a Down Lead Historic Golden Gate Park Concert Lineup

The first concert to ever take place at the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park after dark will be an event to remember for hard rock fans. System of a Down, Deftones, the Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS will take the stage on Aug. 17 in the iconic San Francisco green space for a show organized by Another Planet Entertainment, Live Nation and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

This will be System of a Down’s only performance of 2024 beyond Sick New World, the Las Vegas mega-fest they will co-headline with Slipknot on April 27. “I’m not just grateful but mind-blown at how much people love the band and the music,” frontman Serj Tankian told SPIN last fall about System, which has played live less than 20 times since 2017. “I can never get over that fact, irrespective of us not touring or putting out records. That’s why I think even if we just do one show and enjoy it with them, it’s really something special to all of us that will never go away.”

Golden Gate Park artist presales begin tomorrow (April 10), with the general on-sale date set for Friday. Click here for more information on the all-GA tickets, which will be available in standard and VIP packages.

Golden Gate Park has hosted several legendary daytime concerts since 1967, including the Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane. One of the most memorable took place on June 24, 1995, when Pearl Jam were forced to stop playing after seven songs due to frontman Eddie Vedder suffering from food poisoning. Bay Area resident Neil Young happened to be hanging out behind the scenes, and sensing the increasingly angry tenor of the 50,000-strong crowd, came onstage without any prep to finish the concert with the non-singing members of Pearl Jam backing him up.

“We are excited to be bringing such an iconic lineup to the city and what better venue than Golden Gate Park,” says Another Planet president of concerts and festivals Allen Scott. “We are expecting fans from not just the Bay Area but from across the U.S. and internationally to travel to the city injecting money into the local economy. From hotels to local restaurants and everything in between, this will be a great night of music and a great economic boost for the city.”