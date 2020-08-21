Deftones Announce First Album in Four Years, Share ‘Ohms’

Deftones shared “Ohms,” the first track from the upcoming 10-song album, which is also called Ohms. The video for the song was directed by Rafatoon.

The band has been teasing out information about the release over the past week or so, though they did say that a new album was coming “hopefully” in September.

Ohms follows 2016’s Gore, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, for their highest-charting album since their 2003 self-titled record.

The band has been cryptically teasing the release, announcing the title, artwork and on-sale date yesterday (Aug. 20).

Ohms was recorded at Henson Studios and Trainwreck Studios. The band worked with producer Terry Date, who they collaborated with on 1995’s Adrenaline, 1997’s Around the Fur and 2000’s White Pony. The latter recently turned 20 and we caught up with a number of the band’s friends, collaborators and admirers to talk about the importance of the album.

Before it was being pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19, Deftones were planning on hitting the road this summer.

See the tracklisting below. Deftones’ Ohms is out on Sept. 25 on Warner Records.

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms