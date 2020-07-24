Pearl Jam Announce 2021 European Tour Dates

Pearl Jam’s plans to tour their new album, Gigaton, had to be postponed, like everyone else’s tour, due to the global pandemic.

But now there’s some good news. The band has released the new dates for the European leg of their tour that will take place next year.

Set to kick off on June 16, 2021, in Amsterdam, Pearl Jam are going to the same places they had initially planned to go to this and also added two new concert dates, including the Pinkpop Festival. Supporting acts will be announced in the near future.

“We look forward to returning to Europe, pending these events can safely take place in Summer 2021. The safety and well-being of the band’s fans, crew and event staff continue to be priority,” the band wrote on their website.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows. And if you can no longer make the new dates, you’ll need to reach to your point of purchase to inquire about refunds. Ten Club ticket holders can request refunds through their membership accounts by going to the My Tickets page.

General public tickets are on sale now, and tickets for Pinkpop Festival go on sale on Sept. 18 at 10 am GMT.

See the new dates below.

June 16*** – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

June 17*** – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

June 20 – Landgraaf, Holland – Pinkpop Festival**

June 23 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbuhne

June 26 – Imola, Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

July 1 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival**

July 4 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lollapalooza Stockholm**

July 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

July 14 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

July 16 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

July 18 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris**

July 21 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

July 23 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

July 25 – Prague, Czech Republic

*All dates subject to change.

**Tickets for the festival dates must be purchased through the festival sites directly.

***Amsterdam July 22, 2020 is now Amsterdam June 16, 2021. Amsterdam July 23, 2020 is now Amsterdam June 17, 2021.