A zoom rendition just wasn’t going to cut it for Margo Price.

On her latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance, Price instead opted for a full band and — like any summertime get-down — a floatie-filled pool, while sharing her track “Letting Me Down.”

The song comes from Price’s latest album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, and last night’s performance was a testament to how talented you have to be to not only arrange a whole set-up around your pool but also to not fall in. Throughout the performance, Price can be seen hanging out on a glider swing and bouncing around the pool as her backing band holds their own.

Price’s album was supposed to drop back in May, but she pushed the release to last week after COVID-19 hit. Still, after last week’s drop, the music video for “Letting Me Down” is turning heads, all of which are probably Price’s, as it features several clones of hers singing along to the tune.

